Siraj holds rulers responsible for people’s plight

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the country could not move forward and progress without getting rid of the forces protecting the status quo gripping it for over seven decades.

The government kept the status quo intact pursuing the policies of former rulers, going completely against its manifesto and promises, thus destroying the economy and ideology of the country to irreparable limits, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday.

The prime minister, he added, claimed to transform Pakistan into Madina state, provide jobs to millions of people but his government made all steps against the spirit of the welfare state and rendered millions jobless.

The PML-N and the PPP, he said, should also stop befooling the masses as they were equally responsible for the plight of people. There was no difference among the PTI, the PPP and the PML-N, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the 12 billion USD added to the foreign loans in past five months due to devolution of rupee and borrowing. The IMF report on economy of Pakistan, he said, was contrary to the ground realities.

The global financial institution, he said, was actually a political body and working on the agenda of super powers. Until unless the country could not get rid of the interest-based capitalist economy, it would remain dependent to foreign loans, he said. The prime minister promised to break the begging bowel but he made its size even larger in three years, he said.

He warned that people were desperate due to inflation and unemployment. The food prices, he said, were beyond the public reach. Educated youth was unemployed and hopeless as the government failed to fix the economy in three years, he added.