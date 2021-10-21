PHF planning to hold PSHL in April next year

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is considering organising Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) in April next year.

The venue of the event is yet to be decided.

The PSHL has been delayed for several years due to financial constraints and then Covid-19. This time PHF is committed to organising the event in a befitting manner, keeping in mind that it does not clash with Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule.

Informed sources told 'The News' that PSL usually takes place in February and March, so PSHL is likely to be held in April 2022. It has to be mentioned that PSHL will have city-based franchise teams.

The teams will comprise Pakistan and foreign players.

Sources further said that renowned foreign players would be invited to take part in this tournament.

Meanwhile, the PHF is busy giving a final touch to the preparation of the junior and senior teams as they are to play Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in November and December and Asian Hockey Championship 2021 in December, respectively.