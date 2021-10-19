256 cheques distributed among cops, families

LAHORE: Police have so far distributed Rs10 crore 5 lac among police personnel and their family members this year as a welfare grant to facilitate them in marriages of their children, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, group insurance, Covid-19 relief and other welfare related matters. A financial grant cheques distribution ceremony was held on Monday at Capital City Police Headquarters office where CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed 256 cheques worth more than Rs8,119,000 as a financial grant among employees of the Lahore police and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees. Around 20 cheques worth Rs780,000 were distributed as dowry grant. An amount of more than Rs785,000 was also distributed among 13 police personnel as scholarships for education of their children.