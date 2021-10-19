Local housing societies: IHC seeks master plan of federal capital from cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought status of the master plan of federal capital from the cabinet in a case of the local housing societies against the FIA’s call-up notice. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the call-up notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to the housing societies.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that there was also a case against permission to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for acquiring land for school. How the land acquisition collector had issued the notice in this regard without completing the legal formalities, the court said.

The court observed that only the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was authorised for the acquisition of land and it could acquire the land only under the master plan of the federal capital.

The government had set up the Federal Government Employee Housing Authority (FGEHA) but its functioning was different. The deputy attorney general said he would inform the court after getting information from the government regarding the status of the master plan. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned for one month. It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had served notices to the housing society regarding illegal commercialisation, illegal extension and others.