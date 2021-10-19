Punjab local bodies reps reinstated

LAHORE: Around 589 local body representatives, including 229 local body heads have been reinstated. The Local Government Department has withdrawn all notifications of powers given to local bodies and administrators while local government affairs will be handled by mayors. The 2013 Local Government Act has been reinstated. Secretary Local Government Punjab has issued the notification.

A meeting was held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which the decision was taken for activation of local bodies. The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Mahmoodur Rasheed, advocate general Punjab, principal secretary to the chief minister, Secretary Local government and officials concerned.

The chief minister approved the activation of local bodies and decided to immediately dismiss the administrators. Usman Buzdar while instructing the local bodies department to issue the notification on Monday said that it has been decided to activate local bodies, adding every step will be taken in the light of the Constitution and law. The Local Bodies Department acting on the directive of the chief minister issued the notification to activate the local bodies and resign the administrators.