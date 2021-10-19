‘Pakistan may remain on Grey List’

PARIS: Pakistan may remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List for another four months, say DW sources. FATF will be in session here for three days from Tuesday (Oct 19-21).

The German media house sources say an FATF decision on putting Pakistan off the Grey List may be taken in the next session slated for April 2022.

The sources say in Tuesday’s (today) session FATFmay appreciate Pakistan’s efforts so far to be off the Grey List. Besides, it is also expected that the session may be informed that Pakistan is still short of meeting the FATF criterion.