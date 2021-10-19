Pakistan seeks durable ties with US: COAS

The Army Chief expressed these views in a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Angela Aggeler, who called on him in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for an enduring relationship with the United States.

The Army Chief expressed these views in a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Angela Aggeler, who called on him in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release.

The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people. Matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were also discussed during the meeting.

US Charge d’Affaires Angela Aggeler appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Monday. ISI Director General Lt General Faiz Hameed received the COAS on his arrival at the ISI headquarters, the ISPR said in a statement.

The Army Chief was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The COAS expressed his satisfaction with the preparedness of the organisation, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, NCOC Director General Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on the latest COVID-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of the disease and vaccine administration, including future COVID-19 management strategy.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response during the pandemic for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to maximise efforts for a mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs).

Later, the PM presented an NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as the national coordinator at the NCOC, the statement said.

He was lauded for playing an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.