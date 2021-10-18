 
Monday October 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Covid-19 declines to 1.6pc

National
October 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A declining trend was witnessed in the prevalence of novel coronavirus cases in the country as the positivity rate remained less than two percent with 17 casualties. As per the statistics shared by The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet, a total of 17 infected patients died of the deadly virus, including those under treatment in the hospitals and under quarantine at homes during the 24 hours.

More From National
More From Latest