Record hike in prices of all fruits, vegetables

LAHORE : An increasing trend in prices of all vegetables and fruits is recorded this week with overcharging by the sellers as the government has given free hand to them to fleece the consumers.

Official price list is not implemented, exposing inability and control of the local administration. The deputy commissioner is only issuing price list and its implementation is being ignored. All daily use items including fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains, pluses and meat are being sold at exorbitant prices. The sellers are openly selling lower-grade items at A-grade rates while almost rotten and inconsumable vegetables at c-grade price.

The price of chicken (live bird) was reduced by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs226 per kg, while it was sold at Rs240 to 270 per kg and chicken meat by Rs42 per kg, fixed at Rs328 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade further increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs47 to 49 per kg, mixed sold at Rs55 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, and C-grade at Rs58 to 60 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs265 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs255 to 265 per kg, and Thai at Rs200 to 210 per kg, both sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg. Cucumber local was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and Farm increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs93 to 96 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Biter gourd was unchanged at Rs70 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Spinach was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Zucchini local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Lady finger was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Arum was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg.

Luffa was unchanged at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade further gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was unchanged at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Radish was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Beetroot was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 160 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs30 to 32 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 50 per dozen. Papaya was unchanged at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Dates Irani was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 600 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhnai was unchanged at Rs255 to 265 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, grapes gola by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 220 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Guava was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Musami was gained by Rs12 per dozen, fixed at Rs82 to 86 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 30 per piece.