Four members of ‘Burger Gang’ arrested

Four suspects, including the ringleader of a gang of burglars called ‘Burger Gang’, were arrested in Karachi’s District South on Friday.
The gang, according to police, was involved in dozens of cases of house robberies in Defence and Clifton localities.
Police said ringleader Muhammad Shahid alias Burger alias Boss was among those caught. The other three were Amir alias Jazza, Imran Jamil and Faisal alias Pakori.
Police said the suspects were involved in number of burglaries in Clifton, Defence, and the Central and East districts of Karachi, and they had had been arrested in the past too.
Jewellery sets, expensive watches, a laptop, tablets, prize bonds, a car, pistols and a revolver were seized from their possession. Police claimed that over 44 cases were registered against them.
