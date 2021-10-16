Rejection of Khursheed Shah’s bail raises questions: Nafisa Shah

SUKKUR: PPP MNA and Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said on Friday Syed Khursheed Shah was being punished for the past two years in an unproven reference, while Sindh Assembly’s speaker was being tried in the NAB court in violation of the Constitution.
Talking to newsmen, Nafisa Shah said the former leader of opposition in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, was being punished for the past two years in an unproven reference of accumulation of assets beyond means, and charged that the rejection of his bail plea was raising many questions. She said the government was planning to provide an NRO to its favourites through amendments in the NAB law. Shah said the superior courts had repeatedly charged NAB of being used as a weapon.
Regarding NAB’s action against speaker Sindh Assembly, she said according to the Constitution, the speaker cannot be tried at the NAB court, while the Bureau is conducting proceedings against Speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani in violation of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party MNA Syed Khursheed Shah has said the political system was being jeopardised in the country and presidential ordinances were being issued to exact political revenge from the opposition.
While talking to media persons after the hearing of a corruption case against him in the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan was deliberately trying to divert the public attention from the issues by making the DG ISI’s posting controversial. He said such things would tarnish the country’s image, saying in the past foreigners were coming to invest in the country, but they do not invest here anymore.
Earlier the court, after brief proceedings of Khursheed Shah’s case, adjourned the hearing till October 29.
