PTI MNAs slam non-allocation of funds for ex-Fata

ISLAMABAD: The members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday expressed reservations over non-allocation of additional three per cent funds from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the development activities in the former Fata districts.

The PTI parliamentarians including Junaid Akbar, Sajid Khan and Haider Ali Khan raised the issue on a call attention notice. They unanimously said the federal government and provinces need to do development in ex-Fata. They said if a timely decision is not taken regarding additional three percent allocations, unrest would return to ex-Fata which could spread across the country.

The government informed the National Assembly that around Rs 270 billion have been released for the development of the tribal districts. Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi said Rs 121 billion were released in 2019-20, while Rs 121 billion were allocated in the last fiscal year.

He said 51.5 billion rupees were released, whereas an additional amount of 129.7 billion rupees has been allocated during the current fiscal year. The parliamentary secretary said the 8th and 9th NFC Award has not been announced, while the work on 10th Award is under way and all the provinces should contribute their share for the development of the tribal districts.

He said the federal government is allocating four per cent instead of three per cent additional allocations while the provinces should also put in their due contributions.

The chair referred the matter to the standing committee concerned for further deliberations. The discussion was continuing when PPP Member Hussain Tariq pointed out lack of quorum and after counting it was found that the House is not in order, after which the speaker adjourned the house to meet again at 4pm on Monday.