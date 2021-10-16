Too expensive

On October 10, I visited Sea View, Karachi for the first time and was shocked to find out that food items and snacks were being sold for high prices. One cup of tea was Rs70 while a pack of crisps that ordinarily costs Rs30 was being sold for Rs50.

Instead of selling snacks at such exorbitant prices, vendors should be encouraged to sell Pakistani snacks such as corn or french fries. That way they can make more profit without making customers feel like they’re being ripped off.

Abrar M Peshbeen Baloch

Karachi