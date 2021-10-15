Jam Kamal says his party, allies support him

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that he enjoys support of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other allies.

In an interview to Geo News in programme ‘Jirga’ hosted by senior anchorperson Saleem Safi — to be aired on Saturday night (tomorrow) at 10:05pm – he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly supports his government in the province.

He said that many of those behind no-confidence motion do not want to go to extreme.

When counting will begin, it will be disclosed to everyone as to who supports who, the CM added.