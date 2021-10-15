LAHORE: US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler Thursday met Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz separately at their residences here.

Shehbaz received Ms Aggeler at the Model Town residence, had a luncheon with her and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional situation and peace in the region, especially Afghanistan.

Aggeler praised Shehbaz Sharif’s services during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister.

Steps taken under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif to end loadshedding, fight terrorism and ensure economic development during the PMLN era also came under discussion.

During her meeting with Maryam at the Jati Umra residence in Raiwind, issues of mutual interest, Pakistan-US relations, global and regional security, Afghan situation, rights of women, children, education, health and promotion of public relations between the two countries were discussed.

The delegation included William McConnell, Consul General of US Consulate in Lahore and Khadija Corey, Political Officer.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rashid, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Kayani were also present.

Maryam congratulated US President Joe Biden and his government on behalf of PMLN and people of Pakistan.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had cordial relations with the US based on mutual trust, peace and development.

She said Afghanistan was a neighbour of Pakistan and accepting its sovereignty, Pakistan will not intervene in its internal issues.

“We want peace, development and prosperity for the Afghan people, women and children,” Maryam said, adding that the whole world must help the people of Afghanistan and provide a conducive environment for repatriation of millions of Afghan refugees with dignity.

She said Pakistan had made massive sacrifices against terrorism and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had devised a national narrative against terrorism by uniting the entire nation to maintain peace.

Expressing the aspirations of the people of Pakistan, Maryam said PMLN believed in promoting an agenda based on peaceful coexistence, democracy, development and security.