Dozens of students get 1100 out of 1100 marks in Inter exam

LAHORE : Dozens of students obtained 1100 out of 1100 marks in the Intermediate Annual Examinations of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

Similarly, there were reports of such cases from other eight exam boards of Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that Intermediate Annual Exams were held under special circumstances this year because of COVID-19. The candidates had appeared in optional subjects only while as per the policy their marks obtained in optional subjects were reflected in compulsory subjects with 5 percent additional marks. This led to maximum marks i.e. 1100 out of 1100 marks in some cases. Among those who secured 1100 out of 1100 marks also included two students from Daanish Schools (Roll numbers 531415 and 580695). It is also pertinent to mention here that as per the promotion policy which was approved by the Provincial Cabinet recently, all those candidates who failed in any subject were awarded 33 percent marks. Therefore overall pass percentage was over 98 percent. The rest of the two percent candidates had not appeared in the exams.

Meanwhile, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday announced the results of Intermediate (Part-I & Part-II) Annual Examinations according to which overall 98.71 percent students were declared successful in the exam. As per recently-approved promotion policy, no candidate of BISE Lahore was declared fail like rest of the eight boards of Punjab. The remaining almost two percent candidates who did not appear in the exam were the students who could not move into next class as per promotion policy. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali announced the results during a press conference at the board’s office.

He further said that no position holders would be announced as the board had followed the promotion policy. To a question he said that since no one had access to the result data till Thursday evening only simple insights could be shared with media. As per the break-up, in Pre-Medical group 15,589 candidates secured A+ grade, in Pre-Engineering 4,505, General Science 2,999, Commerce 422 and in Humanities group 5,403 candidates secured A+ grade.

Overall 31,353 candidates got A+ grades, 23,737 candidates got A, 29,601 candidates got B while 35,067 candidates got Grade C, 39,219 candidates got Grade D while 24,347 candidates got E grade.

It is pertinent to mention here that candidates appearing for the intermediate examination had attempted papers of optional subjects only. Dr Mirza Habib further said that all those candidates who did not want to get 33 percent marks awarded and all those candidates who could not appear in the annual exam could sit in the Intermediate Special Examination starting from November 27, 2021.