An open secret

This refers to the news report 'Massive child sex abuse in French Catholic Church' (October 6). It is a matter of utter shame that the people who claim to be the custodians of religion commit such atrocious crimes against minors who cannot even defend themselves. One is sure that most of crimes were committed in the secured premises of church buildings which should otherwise be considered sacred.

The report also made 45 recommendations to deal with any predatory behaviour in the future. One would like to see strict actions taken against all such criminals. They should be named and shamed and punished for their heinous crimes.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada