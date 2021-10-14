JICA to install weather surveillance radars in Multan, Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is planning to cooperate with Pakistan for installation of state-of-the-art weather surveillance radars in Multan and Sukkur. It also plans to provide flood management and institutional capacity building experts to Federal Flood Commission (FFC) and revision of the National Disaster Management's Plan. The JICA Pakistan Chief Representative, Shigeki Furuta, announced this in a meeting with the Moonis Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources, here on Wednesday.

The JICA Chief Representative, Shigeki Furuta, especially mentioned JICA’s contribution in managing the flood issues of Lai Nullah in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, institutional strengthening of relevant departments, provision and the installation of state-of-the-art weather surveillance radars in Islamabad and Karachi. He briefed the minister about JICA's extensive presence in Punjab and its assistance in developing a model water supply management plan for Faisalabad, which can be replicated in other cities as well. Furuta also apprised the minister about JICA developing an academy for capacity building of WASA, Lahore. Moonis Elahi appreciated the Japanese support in various sectors, including the water and flood control sector. He highlighted need for further enhancement of collaboration between Pakistan and Japan in flood control, water supply and solid waste management, etc.

The minister for water resources expressed the hope that the government of Japan will further increase its support in the water sector, including initiatives on capacity building of institutions working under the Ministry of Water Resources through planned activities and for WASA in Punjab, to better manage water supply and solid waste management issues in Gujrat and Wazirabad, etc.

Elahi also sought JICA's support for institutional strengthening of Federal Flood Commission to bring it at par with similar institutions in the region and support in the implementation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV. The in-charge of water sector JICA Pakistan and chief engineering adviser, Ministry of Water Resources, were also present in the meeting. \