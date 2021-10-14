Chinese Co to take part in Wasa projects

LAHORE : An international Chinese company has expressed interest in participating in mega water projects designed by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, a delegation of Power China, an international company of China headed by Liu Zong met Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz here on Wednesday.

Bilateral issues were discussed over major water projects in Lahore, said Wasa MD while talking to media after the meeting. He said Wasa had already invited international companies to participate in mega water projects in Lahore and in this regard advertisements were published in international newspapers. Wasa MD said that the agency was designing its mega projects as per the Lahore’s master plan 2040. He said the delegation was given detailed briefing on future mega projects after which they showed their interest in participating in mega water projects.

Security: Additional Secretary (Chinese Security), Home Department, Arshad Manzoor has said security for Chinese nationals will be further enhanced.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the additional secretary said deployment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) would be rationalised where Chinese are working in less number.

Instructions regarding Chinese security issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan are being implemented, he said. Chinese officials in the meeting said they are satisfied with the security.

Additionally, violations of SOPs by Chinese were discussed too. Chinese Council General assured that SOPs would be followed. Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements. Representatives of Law and Enforcement Agencies (LAEs), Assistant Chief Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs camp office Lahore, ADC Sargodha and ADCR Khushab, Usman Bajwa SSP admin SPU, Deputy Secretary Commerce & Industries Zulfiqar Ahmed, DPO Sargodha and DSP Khushab and other officials concerned participated in the meeting via video link.