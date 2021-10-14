Diabetics need to change lifestyle: experts

LAHORE : Instead of relying solely on physicians for a healthy life, diabetics need to change their normal lifestyle and eating habits so that medical guidance and treatment can be effective in practice and they can get rid of diabetes with least amount of medicine.

These views were expressed by Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman while addressing the participants of Diabetes Nurses Education workshop under the supervision of Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan of Medical Unit One at Ganga Ram Hospital in which nurses in a large number from Ganga Ram, LGH, Mayo and Services Hospital participated. In the workshop, Diabetes Specialists Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Qamar Sajjad, Dr Noshin, Dr Saira and Dr Zia-ul-Haq discussed symptoms, complications of diabetic disease and insulin injection method for patients. They gave detailed lectures on care and diet for diabetes patients and highlighted important features in this regard. Speakers said that diabetes can be controlled by avoiding fast food and beverages and regular walks. However, there is a need to create more awareness among the citizens in this regard. Prof Imran Hassan and Dr Qamar said that with the advancement of modern medical science, it has become quite clear that nurses play a pivotal role not only in the treatment of patients but also in their healing and in improving the routine of wards. The importance of nurses in running hospitals is commendable and invaluable which cannot be overlooked, they added.

The medical experts said that the importance of doctors in looking after the treatment of patients and running the hospitals cannot be denied but going two steps further, nurses are present in the field as well to serve the suffering humanity. They added that the implementation of medicines prescribed by doctors to patients and their counselling is one of the primary responsibilities of nurses. They said nurses also need to keep their medical knowledge updated for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of diabetic patients.

VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman while distributing certificates among the participants said in Ganga Ram Hospital the appointment of sugar specialist Prof Dr Imran Hassan Khan is a very welcome step while all the medical and diagnostic facilities are being provided free of cost to the diabetic patients in the hospital and the records of all the patients have also been computerised.