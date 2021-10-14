 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Arrangements for 5-a-Side National Women Hockey reviewed

Sports
October 14, 2021

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited National Hockey Stadium to inspect arrangements for the upcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship here on Wednesday.

