Consultations over DG ISI’s appointment conclude

Fawad said the consultation between the PM and the army chief for the new DG ISI had been completed

ISLAMABAD: Consultation process on new appointment for the post of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general has been completed and after receiving the summary from the Ministry of Defence, the government may issue a notification in this regard anytime soon.



Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet that the consultation between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the new DG ISI had been completed.

The minister noted that the process of new appointment had started and once again the civil and military leadership proved that all the institutions are united and shared unanimity for stability, integrity and development of the country.

According to unconfirmed media reports quoting some sources, the Prime Minister's Office has received a summary for the appointment of the new ISI DG from the Ministry of Defence. But this information could not be verified from the government. Some unconfirmed names for the post are also making the rounds in the social media and being gossiped in drawing rooms of the federal capital.

Top official sources have categorically denied that

any summary had been sent to the PMO regarding the proposed names for the ISI DG’s appointment. They said that speculations about the summary were regrettable and the reports about the names were baseless.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Army is an organised institution and the last hope of the people.

He said that PM’s point of view on appointment of DG ISI is not wise and prudent. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed institutions, adding that everyone should remain within their constitutional jurisdiction.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl, meanwhile, visited the house of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan along with Senator Talha Mahmood. The Maulana was received by Noman Shah, son-in-law of late Dr Abdul Qadeer.

Fazlur Rehman offered condolences to the family of late Qadeer Khan and prayed for his salvation. Talking to media later, the PDM chief said that these rulers have come to loot the country.

He said, “Our position is that everyone should remain within their constitutional jurisdiction adding that we want to liberate the nation from the selected rulers.”

Fazlur Rehman said, “We have to get out of the situation wisely as the situation is changing from moment to moment.”