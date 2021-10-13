Seven die from corona

LAHORE : Around seven patients died from corona in Punjab, including two in Lahore, while 166 positive cases have been reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all centres across the province.
262 confirmed dengue cases: Around 262 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, including 184 reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours. A total of 564 patients are under treatment across Punjab out of which 265 patients are in Lahore hospitals. In last 24 hours, 425,642 indoor while 89,382 outdoor locations were checked in Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,353 locations.
