5G technology to be launched soon: PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: While signing the spectrum licenses to three winning cellular mobile operators for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa said on Monday that the 5G technology would soon be launched in Pakistan.

Through open bidding, the PTA generated total revenues of $70.8 million for auctioning two blocks in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz for improving the quality of services in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. The government has also granted 10 MHz spectrum to Special Communication Organization (SCO) free of cost for improving quality of services in AJK and GB. When inquired, the chairman PTA and secretary Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication Suhail Rajput, both confirmed that SCO was a public sector entity and 10 MHz spectrum was allotted to it free of cost.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB Ali Amin Gandapur said on the occasion that there were two major demands, including granting GB provincial status on an interim basis and a second spectrum auction to ensure connectivity. He said the government had met its one commitment while granting provincial status on interim basis was entering in the final stages.

The license signing ceremony for the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan was held here on Monday. Three Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), CMPak (Zong), Telenor Pakistan, and PTML (Ufone), have been issued new licenses for the spectrum secured in the recent auction process.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication Dr. Suhail Rajput, Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, members of the authority, Special Assistant to Prime Minister AJ&K for Information Technology, secretary Kashmir and GB Affairs, Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and senior management of mobile companies.

On the occasion, the federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB appreciated the efforts of PTA on successful completion of spectrum auction process. He congratulated the winning mobile operators and said that through the NGMS, the digital divide will be reduced and tourism will flourish in the regions.

The chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan congratulated the mobile operators on the award of NGMS licenses and hoped that this will open up a new era of modern telecom services for the people of AJ&K and GB.

Federal Secretary for IT & T, Dr Suhail Rajput said that the Ministry of IT&T was committed to enhancing connectivity and improving digital infrastructure in the country.

The chairman PTA said that the authority is working to ensure that Pakistanis have access to high-quality services and benefit from ubiquitous coverage. Continuous efforts are being made to spread state-of-the-art telecommunication services to far-flung areas enabling access to a multitude of opportunities for businesses, education, and health.

The award of licenses for NGMS in the two regions will contribute towards strengthening uninterrupted provision of better telecom services to the people of AJ&K and GB in line with the GOP vision of a Digital Pakistan.