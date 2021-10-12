 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
HESCO fined Rs26 million

Peshawar
October 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of the transformer blast in Latifabad, Hyderabad, in which 10 persons were killed and around a dozen were injured.

