Minister reviews uplift works in Sheikhupura

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal Sunday visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress on development works. Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid also accompanied him. PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi briefed the minister on the development works.

The minister reviewed the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Centerway Business Square and Motorway Interchange, and directed the authorities concerned to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park by December 31, 2022. He said Centerway Business Square should be completed by June 30, 2022. Delays in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated, he said, adding that immediate work should be started on the motorway interchange.

Aslam Iqbal said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would accelerate industrial and economic activities in the area. With the provision of world-class infrastructure in industrial centres, investors are giving priority to Punjab and new investment of billions of rupees is due to the investor-friendly policies of the government, the provincial minister said.

Rs50m water, sewerage project begins

A project for laying water supply and sewerage pipelines in Nargis and Badar Blocks in Allama Iqbal Town and Badarpura in PP-160 has started which will cost Rs50 million.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed inaugurated the project in Nargis Block.

PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Rai Sattar Tahir, Mehr Ramzan, Javed Humayun and other locals were present. Addressing the function, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said water supply and sewerage was a longstanding problem of the area and with the completion of this project this problem would be solved.

In addition to laying the pipeline, the dilapidated water supply pipes of the area will also be replaced. While work is also under way to provide other basic amenities in the area. Another promise made to people of the area has been fulfilled with the installation of a water supply and sewerage line in Nargis and Badar blocks, the minister said and added that on the direction of the CM the supply and drainage system in Lahore is being set up on modern lines.

Providing basic amenities to people is at the forefront of the PTI government's priorities and the provision of basic amenities to people is being ensured in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the CM, he said.

Panahgahs: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid surprise visits to Panahgahs of Lorry Adda and Sabzi Mandi late Saturday. He inspected different sections and reviewed cleanliness and other arrangements. He also inquired the visitors about the facilities being provided to them. The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, informing the chief secretary that they get quality food and necessary facilities at the Panahgah.