Help thy neighbour

Afghan authorities at the Torkham border reportedly requested Pakistani authorities to allow more Afghan patients to enter Pakistan for treatment. Afghanistan has been unfriendly towards Pakistan since its inception and the last government was particularly hostile towards Pakistan.

Providing medical treatment to Afghan patients is a human issue and we must accommodate all those who wish to be treated here. In fact, we must endeavour to improve the 300-bed Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital that we have established in Kabul. Retired specialist doctors may be persuaded to provide quality treatment to patients there. We must help the Afghans establish more hospitals with assistance from the UN.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad