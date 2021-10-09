 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Punjab boys, girls badminton trials today

Sports
October 09, 2021

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will conduct trials for the selection of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls badminton teams at Nishtar Park Sports Complex at 8am on Saturday (today).

