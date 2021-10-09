Punjab boys, girls badminton trials today

Four unseeded cueists reach National Snooker quarters KARACHI: The seeded quartet of Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Sajjad, Shahid Aftab and Babar Masih, alongwith the unseeded...

Hernandez fires comeback kings France into final TURIN, Italy: Theo Hernandez shot France into a Nations League final with Spain on Thursday with a last-gasp strike...

Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup qualifier JOHANNESBURG: Karl Namnganda, who plays in the French fourth division, scored in the 90th minute to give the Central...

Pakistan’s WC squad enters biosecure bubble LAHORE: T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp in bio-secure bubble...

Medvedev gets free dinners but still hungry for success INDIAN WELLS, United States: Daniil Medvedev says that even strangers want to buy him dinner since winning his first...