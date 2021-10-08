Three jailed in Chitral for hunting markhor

CHITRAL: A local court on Thursday awarded six-month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million fine to three persons for hunting hunting markhors in Chitral Gol National Park.

The court of Sub-divisional Magistrate Saqlain Salim convicted Said Akbar, Saidur Rahman and Ijaz, residents of Kandojal near Garam Chashma, for hunting markhors in Chitral Gol National Park illegally and were handed down a six months jail term and a fine of Rs0.1 million.

According to the prosecution, the Chitral Gol National Park had received information that the three convicts had hunted markhors in the park on September 12 last year. It said that the convicts had fled and left the corpses of markhors behind when the watchers took action against them. It may be mentioned that a case was registered against the convict under Wildlife Act 2015.