WC-bound players to move into ‘special bubble’ today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will move to a special bio-bubble on Friday (today), PCB said on Thursday.

Former captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik may also be called into the bubble.

After a seven-day quarantine period, the players will leave on October 15 for the UAE via a chartered flight.

Bowling consultant Vernon Philander has reached Lahore. Batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the side in the UAE. PCB is yet to confirm the head of staff for the mega event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the poor performance of some of the players who are part of the World Cup squad in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

According to information, Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is likely to discuss with the management changes in the national squad. Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who is expected to be the head coach, will meet the chief selector and discuss the changes.