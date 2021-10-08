 
Friday October 08, 2021
Imposter arrested

Lahore
October 08, 2021

LAHORE:The police have arrested the imposter namely Qaiser Khan of Renala Khurd for fraud and extorting money. He used to phone officers for posting and transfer while posing himself as a relative of a high-profile personality of Punjab. The police were conducting raids to nab his brother Zaman Khan who is a driver in the civil secretariat and was an accomplice in such activities.

