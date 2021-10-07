Shafqat, Kazakh envoy discuss educational collaboration

Islamabad: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin called on federal minister for federal education and culture Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday here.

The two sides discussed to enhance educational and cultural relationships and for this purpose the both sides agreed on people to people and university to university contacts.

The Quaid I Azam University is already working with universities of Kazakhstan on science and Technology areas and memorandum of understanding in this regard is likely to be inked in next couple of months. After the signing of MoU the faculty and students from both countries will visit each other which will further strengthen the fraternal ties between the both countries.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood expressed his desire for broad based and deeper relationship with Republic of Kazakhstan and also suggested the exchange of cultural troops of both the countries to enhance the awareness of each other's cultures of two brotherly states.

In this regard Pakistan National Council of Arts will sign memorandum of understanding with the Arts related organisation of Kazakhstan.

Both sides also discussed to hold the events of sports, joint webinars and other extracurricular activities to bring the people of the both countries closer.

The Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin also presented two books to the minister namely Modern Kazakhstan ' The expo legacy' and selected works of Chokan Valikhanof that sheds light on the history of the region.

Federal Education Secretary Farah Hamid Khan and Vice Chancellor QAU, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah also attended the meeting.