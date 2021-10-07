Sh Rashid says doesn’t know about talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday reiterated that he had no knowledge of the government's talks with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The interior minister, addressing a press conference in the federal capital, said he believed in reconciliation, not confrontation, as he revealed that the government was aware of three to four groups joining the militant group.

"Pakistan is going to roll out online visas for Afghanistan," the interior minister said, as Islamabad tries to facilitate Kabul after the Taliban took over the country in mid-August.

At a press conference in Islamabad two days back, the interior minister said that holding talks with some factions of the TTP was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision.

“Negotiations will be done with only those who lay down their arms and recognise the Constitution,” Rashid mentioned, echoing what the premier had said last week.