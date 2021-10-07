Ramiz capable of reviving grassroots cricket: Noman

LAHORE: Former PCB Governing Board member Noman Butt believes that new chairman Ramiz Raja has the capability to revive grassroots level cricket and he hopes he will soon announce club cricket tournaments.

Talking to media here Wednesday, Noman said that his announcement on club cricket was commendable. “Ramiz should hold fair and prompt elections of District Cricket Associations. He should restore all regions like in the past and we will fully support him,” he added.

Noman said that cricket could not be promoted without solving the economic problems of the players.