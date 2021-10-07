Ramiz capable of reviving grassroots cricket: Noman

LAHORE: Former PCB Governing Board member Noman Butt believes that new chairman Ramiz Raja has the capability to revive grassroots level cricket and he hopes he will soon announce club cricket tournaments.
Talking to media here Wednesday, Noman said that his announcement on club cricket was commendable. “Ramiz should hold fair and prompt elections of District Cricket Associations. He should restore all regions like in the past and we will fully support him,” he added.
Noman said that cricket could not be promoted without solving the economic problems of the players.
LAHORE: Okara Seniors beat Gujranwala Seniors while Hajvari Sports defeated SA School Seniors to qualify for the...
BERLIN: Hertha Berlin are to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19...
KARACHI: Top seeded Muhammad Asif, third seed Shahid Aftab and eighth seed Babar Masih confirmed their berths for the...
INDIAN WELLS, United States: British star Emma Raducanu plans to take her time before hiring a new coach as she...
BERLIN: Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, the tournament director for the Euro 2024 finals, said Tuesday he is...
ISLAMABAD: Indian players and coaches dominated International Hockey Federation Star Awards 2020-21 announced on...