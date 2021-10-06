Khursheed Shah asks political parties to follow manifesto

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Tuesday that it was not a new thing for Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a commission as he did on the Pandora Papers.

Talking to media persons outside the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said names of people, who are part of the incumbent government, are present in the Pandora Papers. He asked all the political parties to follow their election manifesto, adding at least 50 per cent manifestos issued by the political parties during the elections must be implemented.

He said Parliament should pass a bill that the political parties are bound to abide by their manifesto, adding if a party comes into the government but does not follow its manifesto, it should be removed from the government.

He said people are not satisfied with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan because he did not fulfil its promises. The PPP leader termed the country’s situation bad, saying that our foreign policy has completely failed and we should seriously think over it. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is not ready to talk to the opposition on national issues, adding Parliament is not important for him. Khursheed Shah said the prime minister is ready to hold talks with India but not ready to sit on a negotiating table with the opposition.Earlier, Accountability Court judge Fareed Anwar Kazi, after recording the statement of the witness sub-registrar of the Revenue Department, adjourned the case till October 15.