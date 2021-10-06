Powerful made accountable to law: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that for the first time in history, those were made accountable to the law who remained in power corridors.

In reaction to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said all courtiers including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were unable to be held accountable for corruption. Every time, Khaqan requested to install camera insides the court when he came out of the court, he said. Gill said the courtiers would not be able to show their faces if cameras were installed in the court. Making humble submission in the court and showing victory sign outside the court have become their tradition, he said.