‘Teachers given right status in Naya Pakistan’

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the teaching community has been given the right status in the new Pakistan. He said that teachers are the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students.

In his message on World Teachers Day, he said that teachers played an important role in the lives of their students by molding budding personalities to grow as constructive citizens. The chief minister said it goes without saying that students could achieve the pinnacles of glory due to hard work and guidance of their teachers.

“On this day, I pay rich tributes to the teaching community. The teaching community has been given the right status in the new Pakistan, he said and asserted that respect and honour of teachers is binding on all of us”. The teachers are the pride of the society as well as a benefactor of the nation, the chief minister said and vowed that respect of teachers would be ensured.

salutes teachers: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said that whatever he is today, is just because of his teachers. Teachers play major role in making one's life. “I salute all the teachers on this teachers’ day,” he said. He was speaking at an event organised by All Pakistan Private Schools Association, in connection with World Teachers Day. Education is the top priority of the government.

Teachers’ role: Chairman of a private group of institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that only under the guidance of teachers, students could play an effective role in social and economic progress of the country. He added that teachers had always been respected in the history for grooming their students.