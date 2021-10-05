Govt taking steps to set up rule of law in country: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government is taking steps to fully establish justice and the rule of law in the country.

“Our model of government is the state of Madina. The welfare state and the rule of law were the golden rule of the state of Madina,” he told a delegation of the members of Parliament from the United Kingdom, who called on him here.

For the development of the society, he emphasised, it is necessary to pay attention to the development of every section of the society. The delegation included Lord Wajid Khan, Naz Shah and Muhammad Yaseen. The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister for speaking out on Islamophobia and taking steps for the first time in the style of the state of Madina for social protection and poverty alleviation, for the economically and socially backward classes.

They also lauded the steps taken by the newly elected government for the public welfare in Azad Kashmir. The meeting discussed various initiatives of the present government, people-friendly policies and measures to highlight the Kashmir issue.