Trend of Scooty on the rise among girls in capital

Islamabad: The trend of Scooty among girls has been on the rise in the federal capital as every passing day, it could be easily seen on busy highways and various other roads where girls were driving Scooty very confidently.

Working women and students could be seen going to their workplace on scooters. Though unheard of a decade ago, women on bikes was fast becoming a norm. Talking to this agency, a student of NUML, Amna Raza said, “Use of Scooty to reach my university on time has eliminated the dependency on anyone I could easily go anywhere I want to visit.” For being affordable and offering speedy mobility for routine works, I would suggest every girl use this vehicle, she added.

Another Scooty rider Tehmina Hassan working at a multinational company sharing her experience that it has nothing to do with feminism or liberalism or women empowerment, we are simply working women who leave their homes to earn and come back on this two-wheeler ride that has rid us of waiting on bus stops in the rain and sweltering heat. "She said the scooter trend among women was gaining momentum as it is the most convenient and cheaper means of transport.