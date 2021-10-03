‘AJK by-elections to be free and fair’

Islamabad : President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that his party will not allow rigging in AJK elections at gunpoint.

He said that we are democratic people and defeat will be fate of the opponents whatever tactics they use against PTI.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. On occasion, former advisor of AJK Government Raja Aftab along with hundreds of Muslim Conference workers, announced to join PTI.

The PTI AJK president said that by-elections in two constituencies of the state are being held shortly. He said that Yasir Sultan is strong party candidate in Mirpur while success of PTI was also confirmed in Charhoi and it will defeat opponents with a clear margin.

Tanveer Ilyas said that the opponents attacked the houses of party activists and smashed the windscreens of vehicles while two party workers were martyred in Charhoi. PTI highly values the sacrifices of its activists, he added.

He said that workers of PPP were disappointed of misdeeds of their leadership who shifted the looted national exchequer to foreign countries and made assets abroad.

The PTI’s AJK President that Prime Minister Imran setting aside his luxury life joined the country’s politics to help the people of getting rid of corrupt politicians and resolving their longstanding issues.