TPL Trakker partners with Proton Pento for software, hardware solutions

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Telematics, Mapping, and Location Based Services, has recently partnered with Proton, a world-class automotive Malaysian company, to offer automotive software and hardware solutions.

The world is moving fast towards next generation automotive connectivity. It has been estimated that almost 70 percent of the vehicles world-wide will ship with embedded connectivity in the near future.

A connected vehicle is equipped with a host of smart features that enhance the overall driving experience by making it seamless and exciting. From advanced infotainment services on the go to swift navigation system, such intelligent vehicles are creating great disruption in the automobile industry

TPL Trakker and Proton have joined forces to revolutionize the automotive industry of Pakistan by delivering Pakistan’s first ‘Intelligent vehicle’. In line with this partnership, TPL Trakker has offered Proton online and offline maps for Proton X-70 while other state-of-the-art hardware features such as Infotainment System, Camera, and Speakers will be installed in Proton SAGA in the future.

This collaboration will give rise to several more of these partnerships in the future, paving the way towards further technological advancements in the industry and a first step towards Autonomous Driving technology.