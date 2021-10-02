Punjab becomes a hub of business activities: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said Buzdar government has made Punjab a hub of business and industrial activities. Domestic and foreign investors are giving priority to Punjab's industrial estates; he said this while talking to Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Syed Nabeel Hashmi at PIEDMC Office here on Friday.
Aslam Iqbal said that internal and external investment of Rs 300 billion has been made in Punjab during the last three years. Work has been started for setting up of new industrial estates in Sialkot and Muzaffargarh. He said that development work of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Chunian Eco-Business Park would be completed by the end of 2022.
During the meeting, Syed Nabeel Hashmi gave a detailed briefing about the 3-year performance of PIEDMC. He said during the last three years, domestic and foreign investment of Rs 17 billion and Rs 72 has been made in the industrial estates under the auspices of PIEDMC.
