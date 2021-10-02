Transporters reject hike in petroleum prices

PESHAWAR: Transporters on Friday rejected the hike in petroleum products and warned of launching a protest campaign if the government did not withdraw the notification.

Muttahida Transport Workers leader Noor Muhammad said the high prices of the petroleum products had multiplied the miseries of the transporters were already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic impacts.

“We are unable to feed our families and are finding it hard to meet other needs because of the price spiral. The frequent rise in petroleum products has left us troubled,” he added.

Coming down hard on the government, he recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan would burn the utility bills when he was in the opposition in the past but had turned blind eye to the miseries of the common man after assuming power three years back.

The transporter said the prime minister often advises the countrymen not to get worried. “The common man has been virtually left penniless because of the rising price hike. Is not sufficient?” he complained.

“Now it is the turn of the elite and ruling class to start worrying as the people can no longer tolerate this injustice,” he said, adding that the masses were begging the rulers to provide them with some relief and all their please were going unheard of.

Noor Muhammad said the people had been forced to either commit suicide or engage in unlawful activities to support their families for being under enormous economic pressures.

He said the government had been telling the masses for a long time that the difficult situation they were going through was temporary and would end soon. But, in fact, he felt the government was not serious at all about addressing the issues.