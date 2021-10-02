CM inaugurates astroturf, road project in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated the Astro- Turf at the Sport Stadium and widening of Rajjar Takht Bhai Road.

Installation of Astro-Turf has been completed at a cost of Rs 8.1 million in a period of one year. The project of widening and rehabilitation of 14 kilometer-long Rajjar Takht Bhai Road would be completed at a cost of Rs1.49 billion by June 2022.

The chief minister also attended a public gathering at Walibagh where a famous political figure Ameer Zaib Khan announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf.

Addressing the public gathering, the chief minister said that work was in progress on a number of development schemes worth Rs25 billion in Charsadda .

He added that revamping of District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, would also be initiated to enhance its capacity and ensure improved health care facilities to the people at local level.

The chief minister said that the current wave of inflation in the country was due to the ill-conceived economic policies of the previous rulers whereas the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking serious steps to control the inflation.

He said that the so-called leaders of the Pakhtuns enjoyed powers but did nothing for the well-being of its people.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working and planning to secure the future of the new generation.

He termed Sehat Card Scheme at a flagship and pro-poor initiative of PTI government and said that under the scheme cent percent population of the province was being provided free healthcare facilities.

The chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government was taking steps to promote hockey and other sports at grassroots level. He added that there were only two hockey turfs in the province before the PTI government.

“The PTI government has completed the installation of four hockey turfs. Work is in progress on the installation of six more hockey turfs,” he added.