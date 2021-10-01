Eight trucks with smuggled goods seized in Lahore

LAHORE: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement and Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation have seized eight containers worth of approximately Rs400 million, owned by alleged notorious smuggler Nabi Bux, said Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi in a press conference held here on Thursday.

Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Director Ms Saima Aftab shared the details and said preliminary examination of the goods revealed that the detained trucks were of New Balochistan goods Co owned by Nabi Bux and comprised of miscellaneous goods like fabric, tyres, milk, juice, dry fruits, welding electrodes, etc.

The estimated value of the goods is approx Rs400 million, she said. Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi said, “Not only storage places of the smuggled goods were targeted but surveillance at strategic points of all road networks was maintained.

He added, “The anti-smuggling drive was supervised by Collectorate of Customs Enforcement and the Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation. Hectic efforts produced reliable information to the effect that notorious racket of smugglers was transporting containers loaded with smuggled goods to Lahore.”

The collector said, “Through effective planning and clinical accuracy the operations were planned in four districts - Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur and Lahore simultaneously.” According to Basit Maqsood Abbasi, a joint team was constituted and field operations were led by Additional Director Hassan Fareed and Assistant Collector Ms Sidra Naz while the operation was carried out under Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi and Director Ms Saima Aftab.