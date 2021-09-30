HEC to award scholarships, prize money to student players

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) confers sports scholarships and prize money every year to champion players who win medals at the national and international level with the objective to appreciate and encourage outstanding student players.
The upcoming award distribution ceremony for scholarship holders and medallist players, who have won medals in different national championships representing HEC, will be held in October 2021. Currently, there are 46 medallist male and female student players from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).
