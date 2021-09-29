FBR extends working hours to facilitate filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue on Tuesday announced an extension in the working hours of its offices to facilitate income tax filers. According to a statement by the tax authority, the relevant offices will remain open till 12 midnight on September 29 (Wednesday) and September 30 (Thursday). It may be noted that the FBR online portal for those wishing to file their returns online has been encountering errors in its server, causing immense difficulties to people. The Pakistan Tax Bar Association has demanded an extension in the deadline to file income tax returns. The last date for submission of tax returns is September 30 and the FBR has refused to extend the date of submission.