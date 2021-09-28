‘Work underway for preservation of historical heritage of south Punjab’

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar has said that Rs 70 million are being spent on the beautification of Bahawalpur Museum and construction of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery.
He said this while visiting different development projects here on Monday. He said that the work was underway on various projects for the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of the South Punjab. The region would be made very attractive for tourism, he added. Saqib Zafar said that nations never forget their history and culture. He said that Bahawalpur Museum had been playing an important role in promoting culture, handicrafts and arts of the region. He said that progress was also being made for construction of the museum in Multan.
