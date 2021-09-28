Avenfield reference: IHC hears NAB’s plea for regular hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (today) hear the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition seeking regular hearing of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar’s appeals in the Avenfield Property reference.
A-two member bench — comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani — will take up the case for hearing. The NAB stated in its plea that the lawyer of the accused had been using different excuses for case adjournments and prayed the court to conduct daily hearing of the appeals and decide it within 30 days.
