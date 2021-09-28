Another 31 lose life to corona: 1,757 more people test positive, 1,765 recover during 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Monday recorded 50,651 with 1,757 more people testing positive and 1,765 patients recovering during the 24 hours.

Thirty-one corona patients died during the 24 hours out of whom 29 were under treatment in different hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 31 patients who died during the 24 hours, 12 died on the ventilator.

There were 4,033 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities countrywide. The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 3.6 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 60 percent, Peshawar 37 percent, Lahore 49 percent and Multan 86 percent.

Around 475 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Around 48,732 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 16,050 in Sindh, 15,388 in Punjab, 10,905 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,361 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 867 in Balochistan, 503 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 658 in AJK.

Around 1,162,177 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,240,425 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,046, Balochistan 32,861, GB 10,299, ICT 105,120, KP 173,210, Punjab 429,081 and Sindh 455,808.

About 27,597 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,350 people perished in Sindh, 12,559 in Punjab, 5,507 in KP, 916 in ICT, 346 in Balochistan, 184 in GB, and 735 people in AJK. A total of 19,240,519 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.